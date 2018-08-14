Zacks: Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.29. 559,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,088. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

