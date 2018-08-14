Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc (WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report $59.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Workiva posted sales of $52.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $239.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $240.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $269.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $274.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 282,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workiva by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.61. Workiva has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.01.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

