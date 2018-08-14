Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) will announce sales of $122.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.56 million and the highest is $127.75 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock reported sales of $102.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock will report full year sales of $499.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.28 million to $602.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $599.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $514.36 million to $751.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.85 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

