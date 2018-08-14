Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post sales of $14.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.30 million to $14.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $56.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $57.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $64.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

