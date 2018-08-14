Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.23 Million

Analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) will announce sales of $61.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hornbeck Offshore Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.10 million and the highest is $65.60 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services posted sales of $53.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will report full year sales of $218.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $226.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $294.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 722.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hornbeck Offshore Services stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 4,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,796. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

