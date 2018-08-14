Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is $0.01. Frontier Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,264,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,245 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 1,781.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 8,427.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 602,282 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 57.1% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,130,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 410,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

FTR opened at $5.16 on Friday. Frontier Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

