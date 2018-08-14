Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.06 Million

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to post $13.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.04 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $50.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.71 million to $50.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $63.26 million to $65.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,494. The company has a market cap of $580.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $413.3 million in 89 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of March 31, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

