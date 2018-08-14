Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASML Holding NV (ASML) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.85. ASML reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. ASML has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

