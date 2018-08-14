Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

