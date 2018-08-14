Yandex NV (YNDX) Stake Raised by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yandex by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 298,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,722 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Yandex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 488,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Yandex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Yandex NV has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yandex had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

