Xunlei (XNET) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xunlei earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.8203764207418 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNET. BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

XNET stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 93,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,745. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

