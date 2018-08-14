XOMA (XOMA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XOMA. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of XOMA opened at $16.19 on Friday. XOMA has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). XOMA had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 379.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 270,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 1,404.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 183,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

