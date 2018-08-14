XGOX Reaches Market Cap of $471,867.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 5% against the US dollar. XGOX has a market capitalization of $471,867.00 and $1,635.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003558 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00241211 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002281 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000446 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00061026 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

