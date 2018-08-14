XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie Sells 9,809 Shares

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 9,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,137.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,898,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Thorpe Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 15,792 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $62,694.24.

On Friday, August 3rd, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 62,524 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $248,845.52.

On Tuesday, July 31st, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 11,875 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $52,843.75.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. XBiotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in XBiotech in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in XBiotech by 47.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in XBiotech by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

