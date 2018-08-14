Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WYNN. Vetr lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $126.78 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

