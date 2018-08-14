Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,703,459 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the July 13th total of 4,538,497 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,761,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $126.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Vetr cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

