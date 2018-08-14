Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NYSE WWW opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 71.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,605,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,854 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,613,000 after acquiring an additional 664,587 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,951,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

