Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 4,160,011 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 216.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,381,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,555,000 after buying an additional 2,313,286 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,742.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,722,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,711,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,345,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22,623.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 547,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,442,376. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $140.18 and a 52-week high of $182.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.3764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.