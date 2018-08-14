Windsor Group LTD Acquires 482 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.51.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $3,259,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $910,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,305 shares of company stock valued at $32,377,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $210.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

