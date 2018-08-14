Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $19,247,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

