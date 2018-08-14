Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Williams Companies worth $38,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 218.7% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,952. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

