William Hill’s (WMH) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on William Hill from GBX 355 ($4.53) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded William Hill to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 286 ($3.65) in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on William Hill from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 328.13 ($4.19).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 259.80 ($3.31) on Monday. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.40).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.