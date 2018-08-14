William Blair Weighs in on Primerica, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $120.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $467.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $130,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,767,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,971,000 after acquiring an additional 147,816 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Primerica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 678,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

