William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navigators Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Navigators Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NAVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 target price on Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navigators Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:NAVG opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.55. Navigators Group has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.13 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

