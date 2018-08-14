WideOpenWest (WOW) PT Raised to $11.50

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

WOW stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.44 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 115,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin purchased 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $100,288.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 624,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,714. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 26,274,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,767 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

