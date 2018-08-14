WideOpenWest (WOW) Given a $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned a $14.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
Shares of WOW opened at $11.97 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In related news, insider Matthew John Bell acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,759,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 624,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,714 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
