WideOpenWest (WOW) Given a $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned a $14.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WOW opened at $11.97 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew John Bell acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,759,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 624,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,714 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.