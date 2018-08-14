Wi Coin (WIC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Wi Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wi Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wi Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000295 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00241383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00148068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Wi Coin

Wi Coin’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto . The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com

Wi Coin Token Trading

Wi Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wi Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

