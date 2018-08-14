Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,519,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $55,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 491,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 450,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 504,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

