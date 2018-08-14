WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

WestRock stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

