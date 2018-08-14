Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) & Gevo (GEVO) Critical Contrast

Westlake Chemical Partners (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Gevo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.73 $48.67 million $1.72 15.38 Gevo $27.54 million 0.54 -$24.63 million ($32.20) -0.10

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.53% 5.49% 3.59% Gevo -70.32% -26.55% -20.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Westlake Chemical Partners and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43 Gevo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus price target of $26.30, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Gevo has a consensus price target of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,376.64%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Gevo does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Gevo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

