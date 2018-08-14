Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Western Gas Partners worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 868,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. equities analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Gas Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

