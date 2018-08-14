WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,967,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 147,069 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,555,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 448,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 446,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 102,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HEFA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,967 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

