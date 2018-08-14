WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,273,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,046,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,781. Unum Group has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

