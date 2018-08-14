Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 241,889 Shares of Belden Inc. (BDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241,889 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.70% of Belden worth $67,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,151,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Belden by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,224,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,272,000 after purchasing an additional 362,772 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,762,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 284,777 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price objective on Belden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of BDC opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

