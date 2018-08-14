Weis Markets (WMK) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Headlines about Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weis Markets earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1024895742188 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

WMK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 1,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,396. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.55. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

