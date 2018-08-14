Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,657 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $523,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,442.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,554 shares of company stock worth $1,913,001. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

