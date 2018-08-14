Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

