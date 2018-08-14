Wedbush Increases Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Price Target to $19.00

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.44.

FPRX opened at $14.31 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $501.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.32.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.30. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 35.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 773.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,363 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

