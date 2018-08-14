WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (WBIG)

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of WBIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

