WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY) versus ACM Research (ACMR) Financial Comparison

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and ACM Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WARTSILA OYJ/ADR $5.56 billion 2.22 $434.03 million $0.15 27.87 ACM Research $36.51 million 5.26 -$310,000.00 $0.19 72.37

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 7.78% 17.45% 7.14% ACM Research 5.43% 14.90% 7.14%

Dividends

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. ACM Research does not pay a dividend. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and ACM Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WARTSILA OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

ACM Research has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.55%. Given ACM Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than WARTSILA OYJ/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACM Research beats WARTSILA OYJ/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; seismic, rig tensioning, CNG, and high pressure air and gas compressors; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It also provides electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation, automation, and communication systems; dynamic positioning, safety, and security solutions; and entertainment systems. In addition, the company offers dual fuel, diesel, and low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and auxiliary systems; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; and gas cargo handling, gas recovery, LNG, fuel gas handling, and tank control systems. Further, it provides inert gas systems; hybrid and integrated solutions; gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, and waterjets; shaft generator and shore connection systems; centrifugal, deepwell, firefight, seawater lift, and gas fuel pumps, as well as pump room systems and valves; sonars and naval acoustics; and wet and dry products, as well as designs ferry, fishing, merchant, offshore, tug, and other vessels. Additionally, the company offers electrical and automation, 2 and 4-stroke engine, environmental, seal and bearing, hydro and tidal, industrial, propulsion, and other services. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, special vessel, and navy segments. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

