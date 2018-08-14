Warburg Research Analysts Give K&S (SDF) a €22.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($25.91) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.94 ($26.07).

Shares of SDF opened at €21.00 ($23.86) on Friday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a fifty-two week high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

