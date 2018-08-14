Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $126,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

