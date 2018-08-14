Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $199,228,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

