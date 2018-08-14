VPNCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (VASH)

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One VPNCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VPNCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VPNCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VPNCoin Coin Profile

VPNCoin is a coin. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. VPNCoin’s official website is www.bitnet.cc . VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

VPNCoin Coin Trading

VPNCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VPNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VPNCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VPNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

