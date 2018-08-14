Voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) will be announcing its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect Voxeljet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VJET opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.77. Voxeljet has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voxeljet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

