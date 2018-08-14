VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (VLKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised VOLKSWAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Get VOLKSWAGEN alerts:

VLKAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. VOLKSWAGEN has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 billion. VOLKSWAGEN had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 4.85%. analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.