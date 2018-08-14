VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (VLKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG Sponsored (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised VOLKSWAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised VOLKSWAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.
VLKAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. VOLKSWAGEN has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
