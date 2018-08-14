Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($252.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €195.92 ($222.64).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €143.98 ($163.61) on Friday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($141.76) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($218.52).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

