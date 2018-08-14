VolitionRX (VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,031. VolitionRX has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNRX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

