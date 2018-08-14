Vital Therapies (VTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTL. ValuEngine upgraded Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ VTL opened at $9.30 on Friday. Vital Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $398.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 4.21.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Vital Therapies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Therapies by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Therapies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 164,175 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Vital Therapies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vital Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vital Therapies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 91,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

