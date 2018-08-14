Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 77,500 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of KW opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

